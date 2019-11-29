WATCH: Roman Kemp's Mum And Dad Read His Thirstiest, Dirtiest Tweets

Martin and Shirlie Kemp scrolled through their son's, Roman Kemp's Twitter mentions, following his stint in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to see all of your saucy, sexy messages.

Roman Kemp is currently showing off all of his impressions whilst he's in the I'm A Celebrity... jungle, to many of his followers' amusement.

But it's not his attempts at eating bull's penis that his followers are raving about; it's just Roman Kemp in general. And to think; his parents, Shirlie and Martin Kemp, have to see all of your thirsty messages about him.

Roman Kemp's parents have read his thirsty mentions on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The pair scrolled through his mentions on Twitter, to see his 122.6k followers sharing their deepest, darkest thoughts about the Capital Breakfast host.

One of his fans wrote "roman kemp is sex on f***in legs," while another said "Even with a d*** in his mouth would 100% still bang Roman kemp".

It seems like the The Krays star, Martin Kemp, was getting into the saucy messages a lot more than his wife, Shirlie, who said they were all far too rude for her liking.

Roman has been inundated with thirsty messages since ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! launched on Sunday, 17 November, despite fans finding out about his loud snore and his tendency to urinate in the shower.

Whilst in the jungle, Roman stole the nation's hearts after he opened up about his late Godfather, George Michael, and his close bond with his family, calling his father his "best mate".

He continued to spill the details on his mother and father's relationship, saying "My mum always said she said to George Michael at a party she was gonna marry [Martin].

"On their first date, George went with them because my mum didn't want to go on her own - my dad said he spent all day trying to get rid of him," he continued.

Before entering the Australian jungle, Martin and Shirlie joined Rob Howard, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to discuss what they were fearing most for their son, admitting that his biggest phobia was frogs.

This comes after Roman Kemp was faced with stroking a frog whilst blindfolded during his charity fundraiser, No Money Road Trip for Global's Make Some Noise.

I'm A Celebrity... continues every night at 9PM on ITV.

