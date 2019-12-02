Exclusive

Roman Kemp's Girlfriend Hilariously Reacts To Thirsty Tweet From Love Island's Amber Gill About Her Beau

After Love Island winner, Amber Gill, expressed her disappointment that Roman Kemp had a girlfriend, Anne-Sophie joined Capital Breakfast to respond.

During his stint in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, Roman Kemp's mentions have been flooded with thirsty tweets. So much so, that his parents - Martin and Shirlie Kemp - actually had to go through them all.

His girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury, joined Sonny Jay as they stayed in Australia, waiting for Roman Kemp to leave the ITV reality series.

I'm A Celeb Star Roman Kemp's Girlfriend Texts Him Every Day To Help Her From Missing Him In The Jungle

Having seen Love Island winner, Amber Gill, joke about her devastation after realising that Roman was no longer single, Anne-Sophie responded, saying “I saw this one, and this one I'm a little worried about because I think she was so great on Love Island.

Roman Kemp's girlfriend read out Amber Gill's thirsty tweet about her man. Picture: Getty

She hilariously struggled to work out whether Amber's words were a compliment, before decided they were... For Roman, at least.

In Amber’s original tweet, she wrote to her 197.8k followers, saying “Me when I found out Roman has a girlfriend” with a shocked meme.

The Love Island 2019 winner will be distraught to know that Roman recorded a video for every day he'd be away from his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie, before he left for the I'm A Celeb... jungle.

“Roman Kemp recorded videos of himself before he went away to I'm a celeb, so his girlfriend can watch them each morning so she doesn't miss him as much and I think it's the cutest thing ever,” wrote one of his followers.

The presenter has also opened up about other relatives who mean a lot to him, including his parents – naming his father, Martin Kemp, as his best friend, and spoke about his godfather, George Michael.

Roman expressed that all of the memories he has of the Wham! Singer are “amazing”, including his legacy.

“I was very fortunate with an amazing childhood and very privileged and I’m super pleased to have known him as closely as I did,” he said.

You can catch Roman Kemp on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! every night on ITV

