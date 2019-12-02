Exclusive

I'm A Celeb Star Roman Kemp's Girlfriend Texts Him Every Day To Help Her From Missing Him In The Jungle

Roman Kemp is set to spend three weeks in the Australian jungle, so his girlfriend’s come up with a unique way to help her from missing him too much.

Since late November, Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp has been eating bull’s penis and doing impressions of Ant and Dec in the Australian jungle (for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! obviously.)

As the end of the series draws closer, his girlfriend joined Sonny Jay to fly out to Down Under, and await his return; which Anne-Sophie couldn’t be more excited for.

She told Capital it’s “incredibly difficult” before praising how well Roman’s doing in the jungle; still constantly making her laugh, but that she found it hard to not be able to tell him.

Roman Kemp's girlfriend is really missing him in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

“I’ve ended up speaking to him through my phone,” she said, stating she frequently sends him text messages and memes via DM, as if he was on the other end of the phone.

She also spoke about the daily videos which Roman Kemp filmed for her. Before he ventured into the I’m A Celeb… jungle, he recorded a personalised video for her, for every day he would be away.

Roman can expect several videos for when he returns, as Anne-Sophie mentioned that she’s responded to every single one, updating him on how she – and their dog – have been getting on.

Anne-Sophie also responded to several thirsty tweets Roman had received whilst in the Australian jungle, including Love Island 2019 winner, Amber Gill’s.

Roman Kemp's girlfriend still texts her boyfriend's phone while he's in the jungle. Picture: Anne-Sophie/Instagram

The Islander shared a meme expressing her devastation that Roman was in a relationship, to which Anne-Sophie hilariously struggled to work out whether it was a compliment or not.

Whilst in the jungle, Roman Kemp has opened up about several of his loved ones, including his father, Martin Kemp, who he named as his best friend.

He also spoke about his relationship with his godfather, George Michael, saying that all he had were “amazing” memories of the Wham! Singer.

You can catch Roman Kemp on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! every night.

