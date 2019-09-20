Liam Payne's Wild J.Lo Story & Drunk Wasps In New Roman Kemp Podcast

Liam Payne discusses his odd J.Lo experience on Capital Breakfast podcast. Picture: Capital

On this week's podcast, Liam Payne confesses that he's never texted Jennifer Lopez after this incident, and Joel Corry shares his biggest phobia.

Liam Payne has released a brand new song called 'Stack It Up'. Jennifer Lopez has topped the film chart with her movie 'Hustlers'. But what happens when the two of them meet? Liam told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp one of the most wild stories about J.Lo, and it resulted in him getting her number and never texting her. Ever.

We also caught up with the 'Sorry' hitmaker, Joel Corry, who told us about his partying in Ibiza, his process of producing a banger, and - most importantly - his phobia of lemon sorbets. Stick with us, but... After his reasoning, I kinda have to say I agree with him.

That's not all though, is it? It wouldn't be a credible, witty, insightful podcast if we didn't... Talk about boozy bees and prank someone about her wind-chimes.

