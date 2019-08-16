LISTEN: Jonas Blue Nearly Chucks Up Over Dodgy Cocktails In New Roman Kemp Podcast

Jonas Blue caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to share all of the gossip from Ibiza (and faced his biggest, grossest fear, too!)

While in Ibiza, you've gotta catch up with one of the world's biggest DJs, don't you? Which is why Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp spoke to Jonas Blue. And we couldn't have him stop by for a chat without offering him a cocktail, could we?

It's just a shame that those cocktails just so happened to be made out of sausages, bacon and hash browns. Soz, Jonas.

We also sent Sonny Jay onto the White Isle to quiz holiday goers about their nights out, and to prove whether or not they were real ravers, or just fake fans, by confusing them with DJs named after tapas dishes.

Vick Hope also educated/bored the nation by making them all zen-like, and teaching Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay some (un)important yoga mantras from Cafe Mambo.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast