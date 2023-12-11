Capital's Christmas Jackpot

Listen to Capital to play Capital's Christmas Jackpot. Picture: Global

Here's how to play Capital's Christmas Jackpot!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From Monday 11th December 2023 to Friday 22nd December 2023 on Capital, you can win £1,000 on ‘Capital’s Christmas Jackpot.'

Plus, on Friday 22nd December 2023 a winner will be picked from ALL entrants across the promotion to win the full amount from our mega jackpot prize. Full details can be found in the Radio T&Cs.

Make sure you're listening to Capital for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!