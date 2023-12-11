Capital's Christmas Jackpot

11 December 2023, 04:00

Here's how to play Capital's Christmas Jackpot!

From Monday 11th December 2023 to Friday 22nd December 2023 on Capital, you can win £1,000 on ‘Capital’s Christmas Jackpot.'

Plus, on Friday 22nd December 2023 a winner will be picked from ALL entrants across the promotion to win the full amount from our mega jackpot prize. Full details can be found in the Radio T&Cs.

  1. 1
    Lovin On Me artwork
    Lovin On Me
    Jack Harlow
    itunes
  2. 2
    Fairytale Of New York artwork
    Fairytale Of New York
    The Pogues feat. Kirsty Maccoll
  3. 3
    Houdini artwork
    Houdini
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  5. 5
    Underneath the Tree
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  6. 6
    One More Sleep artwork
    One More Sleep
    Leona Lewis
  7. 7
    Merry Christmas Everyone artwork
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  8. 8
    Last Christmas artwork
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  9. 9
    DJ Play A Christmas Song
    Cher
    itunes
  10. 10
    I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
    Roy Wood & Wizzard
    itunes
  11. 11
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Driving Home for Christmas
    Chris Rea
    itunes
  13. 13
    You're Losing Me artwork
    You're Losing Me
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Water artwork
    Water
    Tyla
    itunes
  15. 15
    Prada
    RAYE, cassö, D-Block Europe
    itunes
  16. 16
    Merry Xmas Everybody
    Slade
    itunes
  17. 17
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  18. 18
    Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
    Brenda Lee
    itunes
  19. 19
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Kenya Grace
    itunes
  20. 20
    Merry Christmas artwork
    Merry Christmas
    Ed Sheeran & Elton John
    itunes
  21. 21
    Santa Tell Me artwork
    Santa Tell Me
    Ariana Grande
  22. 22
    Step Into Christmas
    Elton John
    itunes
  23. 23
    Greedy artwork
    Greedy
    Tate McRae
    itunes
  24. 24
    Vampire artwork
    Vampire
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  25. 25
    On My Love artwork
    On My Love
    Zara Larsson x David Guetta
    itunes
  26. 26
    Love Is a Long Road
    Tom Petty
    itunes
  27. 27
    Do They Know It's Christmas? - 1984 Version
    Band Aid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  29. 29
    All Out Of Fight
    P!nk
    itunes
  30. 30
    This Life artwork
    This Life
    Take That
    itunes
  31. 31
    Stick Season artwork
    Stick Season
    Noah Kahan
    itunes
  32. 32
    Thank You (Not So Bad)
    Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dido, Tiësto
    itunes
  33. 33
    Worth It artwork
    Worth It
    RAYE
    itunes
  34. 34
    Paint The Town Red artwork
    Paint The Town Red
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sleigh Ride
    Ronettes, The
    itunes
  36. 36
    Wonderful Christmastime artwork
    Wonderful Christmastime
    Paul McCartney
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lil Boo Thang artwork
    Lil Boo Thang
    Paul Russell
    itunes
  38. 38
    Feliz Navidad
    Jos Feliciano
    itunes
  39. 39
    DNA (Loving You) [feat. Hannah Boleyn]
    Billy Gillies
    itunes
  40. 40
    Heart Still Beating
    Nathan Dawe & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
