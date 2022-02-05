Exclusive

Win BRIT Awards 2022 Tickets All Weekend On Capital

5 February 2022, 13:48 | Updated: 5 February 2022, 14:14

Adele, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie are all set to perform at this year's BRITs
Adele, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie are all set to perform at this year's BRITs

We're giving away tickets to the BRITs 2022 all this weekend on Capital!

The BRIT Awards 2022 is coming this week and we've got your chance to be there!

Listen to Capital all this weekend as we giveaway tickets to one of the biggest nights in the British music calendar.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to get yourself into the BRITs.

Adele will be returning to the BRITs stage where she gave that iconic 'Someone Like You' performance back in 2011.

The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show. Picture: Getty

She's up for some of the big prizes of the night, alongside Ed Sheeran - who will also be performing at The O2.

It's just been announced that Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals will be giving us their massive hit 'Don't Play'.

The song is nominated for British Single, one of the top awards of the night - and supported by Capital.

Olivia Rodrigo has been pictured in the UK this weekend. Will she be there to see 'good 4 u' win an award?

The BRITs take place this Tuesday with Mo Gilligan hosting and we'll be bringing you all the backstage goss on Capital.

