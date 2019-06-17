Metro line between South Shields and Chichester to close for four weeks

The Metro line between South Shields and Chichester is to close for four weeks to allow for the completion of the town's new £21m bus and Metro interchange.

Nexus, which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, is closing the line for signalling and telecoms works so that Metro trains will be able to serve the new interchange.

The major line closure will start from Monday 8 July and will run until Sunday 4 August.

A frequent replacement bus service will be provided.

Metro services will continue to operate as usual from Chichester towards Jarrow and and Hebburn and onwards to Newcastle and Sunderland.

Managing Director of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes, said: "The new £21m transport interchange is very close to completion and it's going to be a really exciting development for South Shields town centre when it opens to the public in less than two months.

"This new interchange, which brings Metro and bus links under one roof, is a key part of the ongoing regeneration of South Shields town centre. It will deliver a bright, modern, and clean facility for public transport users. It is a step change in quality compared to what was there before.

"We have to close the line between South Shields and Chichester for four weeks so that some final signalling works can be carried so that our trains can stop at the new Metro

station.

"I'm sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to our customers. The long term benefit will be a new transport interchange which we think will attract more people into the town for shopping and leisure."