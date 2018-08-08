Fund Set Up For Hartlepool Mum Kelly Franklin

A fund has been set up to help cover the funeral costs of a mum-of-three from Hartlepool, allegedly murdered on Friday.

29-year-old Kelly Franklin died in Oxford Road on Friday.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Kelly's loved ones have set up the GoFundMe page to help cover her funeral costs - with any money left over going to support her three children.

They describe her as: "a loving, caring, beautiful young mother of three whose life has been tragically cut short,"

"Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face. She was loved by so many and always had time for others,"



"Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly,"



"It is so difficult to find the words to describe how the family feels at this moment,"



"Our family will never be the same without her. Due to the circumstances of Kelly's death, her family are kindly asking you to raise money towards the funeral and burial costs,"



"Anything which is left over from the funeral will be given to her three, young, beautiful children to help them in the future."

