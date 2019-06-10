BTP Officer handed suspended sentence after assault conviction

10 June 2019, 15:50 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 16:08

Armed officer using taser

A Derbyshire British Transport Police Officer has been handed a 16 week suspended sentence after he was found guilty of common assault.

PC Andrew Spybi tasered a man during a disturbance at Derby Train Station in May 2018.

He must also pay £500 compensation, £775 in court costs, a £115 victim surcharge and do 120 hours of unpaid work. 

In a statementDeputy Chief Constable Adrian Hanstock, said: “It is disheartening that a serving officer has been convicted of a criminal offence when carrying out their duties and we will of course review this court finding and the outcome of any subsequent appeal the officer makes."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) received a complaint that excessive force had been used and the effect the incident had on the man's family.

After he was found guilty, IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "Police are entitled to use force but only if it is necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances. 

"The public have to have confidence that officers will conduct themselves appropriately and in this case the court took the view that Pc Spiby did not do so."

A second BTP officer (PC John Severns based at Nottingham station) was also charged with assault, however his case was dismissed.

