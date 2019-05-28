Arrest After Two Car Leicester Collision

An 18 year old man from Leicester's been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

It's after a man - who's also 18 - was seriously injured in a two car collision in the early hours of Sunday 26 May.

Police were called to Ethel Road just after midnight close to the junction with Brightside Road.

The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.