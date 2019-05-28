Arrest After Two Car Leicester Collision

28 May 2019, 12:35

police cars

An 18 year old man from Leicester's been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

It's after a man - who's also 18 - was seriously injured in a two car collision in the early hours of Sunday 26 May.

Police were called to Ethel Road just after midnight close to the junction with Brightside Road.

The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Yewande Biala is heading into the Love Island 2019 villa

Who Is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Scientist From Dublin

TV & Film

Dani Dyer has confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who Is Dani Dyer's New Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence And How Did He Meet The Love Island Star?

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus denied about "beef" between her and her Disney Channel co-stars

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Squashes "Beef" Rumours Between Her, Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato
Love Island 2019 returns on June 3

Love Island 2019: 8 Cliché Things That’ll Happen In The First Episode

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards posts 'inappropriate' comment on video of her boyfriend

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix