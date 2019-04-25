Teenager Stabbed To Death In Harborne

A murder investigation has been launched in Birmingham after a fatal stabbing in Harborne.

The 18 year old victim was found with serious injuries on Wednesday (24 April) night around 7:15pm, but died shortly after at the scene.

A 19 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and cordon remains in place as West Midlands Police investigate.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force's homicide team, said: "A young man has sadly lost his life and we are keen to hear from anybody with information which can assist our inquiries."