Teenager Stabbed To Death In Harborne

25 April 2019, 07:55 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 10:30

police tape

A murder investigation has been launched in Birmingham after a fatal stabbing in Harborne.

The 18 year old victim was found with serious injuries on Wednesday (24 April) night around 7:15pm, but died shortly after at the scene.

A 19 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and cordon remains in place as West Midlands Police investigate.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force's homicide team, said: "A young man has sadly lost his life and we are keen to hear from anybody with information which can assist our inquiries."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Eyal Booker is now dating model Delilah Belle

Love Island's Eyal Booker Is Dating Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle

TV & Film

Justin Bieber lashed back at Morgan Stewart's comments

Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Fire Back At Journalist Morgan Stewart After She Mocks His Lip-Syncing At Coachella

News

Lewis Capaldi went on three blind dates

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

Louis Tomlinson helped Richard tick of entries on his bucket list in 'Two Of Us' video

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Helps 83-Year-Old Friend Tick Items Off Of Bucket List In 'Two Of Us' Video

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift