Wednesbury Man Jailed Over Drink Drive Death

A drink driver from Wednesbury's been jailed for knocking down and killing an 82 year old woman.

Luke Holyhead, of Rachel Gardens in Park Hill knocked down pensioner May Winn in November 2017 when she was crossing the road.

The 25 year old was too drunk to notice her in the road, after he just popped out in his van to visit a cashpoint.

The victim's family said: "We wish to thank the police and prosecution team for the work they have put into this investigation. People need to realise that when someone decides to drink and drive the consequences of their actions can have a grave impact for totally innocent members of the public."

Holyhead will spend more than 7 years behind bars for causing death by dangerous driving.

He will also be disqualified for driving for 7 years and 9 months following his release.