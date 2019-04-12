Wednesbury Man Jailed Over Drink Drive Death

12 April 2019, 18:52 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 18:54

Luke Holyhead WMP

A drink driver from Wednesbury's been jailed for knocking down and killing an 82 year old woman.

Luke Holyhead, of Rachel Gardens in Park Hill knocked down pensioner May Winn in November 2017 when she was crossing the road.

The 25 year old was too drunk to notice her in the road, after he just popped out in his van to visit a cashpoint.

The victim's family said: "We wish to thank the police and prosecution team for the work they have put into this investigation. People need to realise that when someone decides to drink and drive the consequences of their actions can have a grave impact for totally innocent members of the public."

Holyhead will spend more than 7 years behind bars for causing death by dangerous driving.

He will also be disqualified for driving for 7 years and 9 months following his release.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Justin Bieber is still on good terms with ex Selena Gomez

Fans Spot Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber's Instagram

News

Cheryl could be the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing as bookies favourite

Cheryl Is Favourite To Replace Darcey Bussell As A Strictly Come Dancing Judge

Cheryl

Love Island's Samira Mighty re-creates iconic scenes from the villa

WATCH: Samira Mighty Re-Enacts Iconic Love Island Scenes On Holiday With Ellie Brown & Zara McDermott

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding spoke about her wedding singer

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Hired A Star To Sing For Her At Her Wedding

Ellie Goulding

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

News