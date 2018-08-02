Walmley Murder Victim Named

A man who died after being attacked in Walmley in Sutton Coldfield has been described as an "idyllic husband dad and son" by his family.

Nigel Abbot, who was 65 years old, sustained catastophic head injuries on Turchill Drive on Friday (27 July).

A 29 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Police have called the attack random and unprovoked and say the family are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.