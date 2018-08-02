Walmley Murder Victim Named

2 August 2018, 07:28

A man who died after being attacked in Walmley in

A man who died after being attacked in Walmley in Sutton Coldfield has been described as an "idyllic husband dad and son" by his family.

Nigel Abbot, who was 65 years old, sustained catastophic head injuries on Turchill Drive on Friday (27 July).

A 29 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Police have called the attack random and unprovoked and say the family are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Kim Kardashian Loses Temper At Kourtney Kardashian In KUWTK Trailer

WATCH: Kim Screams At Kourtney In New 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Trailer To "Get The F*** Out" In Huge Row
KSI vs Logan Paul Fight Undercard

KSI Reveals Logan Paul Fight Undercard Featuring JMX, RossiHD & More
Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford

Kim Kardashian Hits Back After Model Tyson Beckford Claims Her Body Is “Not Real”
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Met Todrick Hall And Had An Instagram Photoshoot

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Finally Met Drag Race Superstar Todrick Hall And It Was Iconic
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 eye

Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Rumours, Confirmed Start Date And Potential Line Up Revealed