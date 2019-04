Teenager Stabbed In Wolverhampton Screwdriver Attack

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back with a screwdriver

It happened in Brunswick Park in the Wednesbury area of Wolverhampton.

Officers were called to the park by paramedics just after 8pm on 22nd April.

The teenager remains in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.