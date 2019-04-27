Jordan Moazami Murder: More Time To Question Teen

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Moazami in Birmingham have been granted more time to question a 19 year-old man in connection with it.

The 18 year-old was found with serious injuries in Tennal Road in Harborne after officers were called to reports of a disorder at around 7.15pm on Wednesday (24 April).

A post-mortem examination will be carried out today (27th).

Jordan’s family have paid tribute to him: “Our beautiful baby boy. There’s a piece of us that’s gone and that can never be replaced.



“We love you so much. Sleep tight.”







Last night, family, friends and the community released blue balloons into the sky in Jordan's memory.

Around 100 balloons were released in #Harborne last night to remember 18 year-old Jordan Moazami from #Quinton



Detectives are keen to trace anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn’t already spoken to officers.



Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s Homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jordan who are understandably devastated by his tragic and untimely death. We are doing all we can to support them at this incredibly distressing time.



"We are working round the clock to establish exactly what happened on Wednesday night.



"I would urge anyone who has any information, however insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward as it could assist us in getting to the core of what went on."