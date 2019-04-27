Jordan Moazami Murder: More Time To Question Teen

27 April 2019, 10:02 | Updated: 27 April 2019, 10:59

Jordan Moazami Harborne murder Birmingham cropped

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Moazami in Birmingham have been granted more time to question a 19 year-old man in connection with it.

The 18 year-old was found with serious injuries in Tennal Road in Harborne after officers were called to reports of a disorder at around 7.15pm on Wednesday (24 April). 

A post-mortem examination will be carried out today (27th).

Jordan’s family have paid tribute to him: “Our beautiful baby boy. There’s a piece of us that’s gone and that can never be replaced.
 
“We love you so much. Sleep tight.”

Jordan Moazami childhood pic Birmingham stabbing H 

Last night, family, friends and the community released blue balloons into the sky in Jordan's memory.


Detectives are keen to trace anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn’t already spoken to officers.
 
Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s Homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jordan who are understandably devastated by his tragic and untimely death. We are doing all we can to support them at this incredibly distressing time.
 
"We are working round the clock to establish exactly what happened on Wednesday night. 
 
"I would urge anyone who has any information, however insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward as it could assist us in getting to the core of what went on."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Taylor Swift's 'Me' music video

Taylor Swift 'Me!': Easter Eggs & Hidden Meanings In New Music Video

Taylor Swift

Stormzy appeared on the first episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Stormzy And Jack Whitehall Launch The Brand New Podcast For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017

Selena Gomez Hinted At Taylor Swift's New Song 'ME!' Nearly Two Years Ago

Taylor Swift

What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits?

Avengers: Endgame: What's The Sound In The Post-Credits Scene?

TV & Film

Chloe Sims shared an Instagram Story of her daughter's father

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Finally Shares Photo Of Daughter, Madison's Father's Face

TV & Film