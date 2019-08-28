Teen stabbed in Smethwick attempted robbery

28 August 2019, 10:40

Police tape
Police tape. Picture: Getty

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the Bearwood area of Smethwick yesterday afternoon.

The attack was reported at around 4.40pm and officers were immediately sent to the scene.

An 18-year-old was found on Norman Road at the junction with Pheasant Road with stab wounds to his back and abdomen.

It's understood he was attacked by two men on a bridge close to Broadmoor Avenue, but managed to make his way to a friend's house nearby where the emergency services were called.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, and he's currently in a stable condition.

West Midlands Police say an investigation has started and a cordon was in place for some time to allow for forensic investigators to collect evidence. A car has also been seized for analysis.

