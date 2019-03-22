Appeal Following An Incident In Lower Gornal

22 March 2019, 08:34 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 08:35

police car

A 14 year old girl's been grabbed by a man in a car in the Black Country.

It happened on Ellowes Road in Lower Gornal on Wednesday morning.

West Midlands Police say the teenager had an expensive bag and officers are not ruling out robbery as a possible motive.

Local police Inspector Andy Pugh, said: “We understand incidents like are a cause for concern. I’d like to assure the local community that we’re increasing patrols and liaising with local schools to make sure people feel safe.

“I’d ask children and parents alike to remain vigilant and aware of personal safety."

