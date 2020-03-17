Exclusive

WATCH: Tinie Makes Public Plea To Collaborate With Adele

17 March 2020, 07:55 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 08:00

Having been a huge fan of Adele's for years, Tinie publicly asked the 'Chasing Pavements' singer to work with him on an upcoming rap song.

Seven years ago, Tinie - who recently changed his stage name from Tinie Tempah - revealed Adele has recorded a "filthy rap" while he was working in the studio with Labrinth.

Now, in 2020, the 'Pass Out' singer is keen to release a rap anthem with Adele, as he mentioned whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

> Tinie Tempah Shares His Ultimate Festival Fashion Guide

Tinie spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Tinie spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After releasing his new song 'Top Winners' with Not3s, Tinie said "We haven't had any conversations [about releasing a collaboration] yet".

He went on to say "I've heard her rapping before, and it's funny that you say that because I feel like rap is ruling the world right now, and three years ago, I would have wanted to have made a very different song with Adele to the one I'd want to make now.

"If we make a song now, she's got to be spitting bars," joked Tinie. He later praised her rendition of Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' as she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2016.

In 2013, Tinie appeared on Alan Carr: Chatty Man and admitted that the GRAMMY winner was with him in the studio as he recorded 'Earthquake'.

"Nobody really knows this; [Adele] recorded a rap and she told us that if we ever played it to anyone she would sue us. So when you talk to her next, ask her about the rap. It is really filthy as well," admitted Tinie.

> Adele Tells Fan She's Lost 'Like 100 Pounds' After Weight Loss Regime

Adele rapped Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
Adele rapped Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Getty

Adele is set to be releasing new music, after her manager confirmed a 2020 release, only for the singer to then assure the world herself, as she took to a stage at a party and said "expect my album in September."

According to a source close to the 'Hello' hitmaker, Adele is back in the UK, writing new music, but there have been no official titles of tracks or albums, yet.

In the same Carpool Karaoke, Adele mentioned that she "believed in trilogies," and that - after '19', '21' and '25' - she would name her album after herself - "The next one is just gonna be 'Adele.'"

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

Tinie Tempah Music

See more Tinie Tempah Music

Not Letting Go (Sammy Porter Remix)
Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne
Not Letting Go (XY Constant Remix)
Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne

Tinie Tempah News

See more Tinie Tempah News

Tinie Tempah shared his festival fashion thoughts with Capital's Marvin Humes

Tinie Tempah Shares His Ultimate Festival Fashion Guide At South West Four

Tinie Tempah Videos

See more Tinie Tempah Videos

Tinie Tempah

WATCH: Tinie Tempah Attempts To Find Himself In New Video For 'Find Me' Alongside Jake Bugg

Tinie Tempah Pictures

See more Tinie Tempah Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 53 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed

Features