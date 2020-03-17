Exclusive

WATCH: Tinie Makes Public Plea To Collaborate With Adele

Having been a huge fan of Adele's for years, Tinie publicly asked the 'Chasing Pavements' singer to work with him on an upcoming rap song.

Seven years ago, Tinie - who recently changed his stage name from Tinie Tempah - revealed Adele has recorded a "filthy rap" while he was working in the studio with Labrinth.

Now, in 2020, the 'Pass Out' singer is keen to release a rap anthem with Adele, as he mentioned whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Tinie spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After releasing his new song 'Top Winners' with Not3s, Tinie said "We haven't had any conversations [about releasing a collaboration] yet".

He went on to say "I've heard her rapping before, and it's funny that you say that because I feel like rap is ruling the world right now, and three years ago, I would have wanted to have made a very different song with Adele to the one I'd want to make now.

"If we make a song now, she's got to be spitting bars," joked Tinie. He later praised her rendition of Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' as she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2016.

In 2013, Tinie appeared on Alan Carr: Chatty Man and admitted that the GRAMMY winner was with him in the studio as he recorded 'Earthquake'.

"Nobody really knows this; [Adele] recorded a rap and she told us that if we ever played it to anyone she would sue us. So when you talk to her next, ask her about the rap. It is really filthy as well," admitted Tinie.

Adele rapped Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Getty

Adele is set to be releasing new music, after her manager confirmed a 2020 release, only for the singer to then assure the world herself, as she took to a stage at a party and said "expect my album in September."

According to a source close to the 'Hello' hitmaker, Adele is back in the UK, writing new music, but there have been no official titles of tracks or albums, yet.

In the same Carpool Karaoke, Adele mentioned that she "believed in trilogies," and that - after '19', '21' and '25' - she would name her album after herself - "The next one is just gonna be 'Adele.'"

