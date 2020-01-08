WATCH: Stormzy Gifts Pregnant Fan With Champagne To Celebrate Her Baby

Stormzy proved he was one of the nicest guys in the industry, after he spontaneously gave a fan a great gift during a meet and greet.

Stormzy has previously proved he's unbelievably generous to his fans. Last year, the 'Big For Your Boots' sensation offered to pay for black, British students to go to university.

Even more recently, he helped celebrate a fan's pregnancy by gifting her with a bottle of champagne, after she met him.

Stormzy met fans at a store in hmv. Picture: Getty

At a hmv in Cardiff, Stormzy took the time to meet hundreds of his fans, and sign their copies of 'Heavy Is The Head' - his recently released album.

One of his fans, named Sammy Crees, queued to meet the Global Award-winning rapper, and after she told him she was expecting, Stormzy gifted her with a bottle of champagne.

Sammy shared the video on Twitter, saying "I cannot believe we just met Stormzy and he gave us a bottle of champagne to congratulate us on the baby.

Cardiff that was beautiful ❤️ thank you to everyone that came down I appreciate you — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) January 7, 2020

"Honestly you are the nicest guy! Thank you so much," she continued. Stormzy later replied to her, saying "thank you for coming and congrats again x" with three red heart emojis.

Stormzy has been promoting his second studio album, 'Heavy Is The Head', and even joined his friend, Harry Styles, on stage during one of his gigs to perform 'Vossi Bop' together.

After his set, the South London rapper said: "You see this brother right here, Harry Styles, the f***ing legend. This guy invited me out here to come and perform today."

He went on to say how - despite him releasing his album on the same day as Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' - it wasn't a "chart battle". He said "[Harry] is my f***ing brother and can I just say, I want to say this on record, this guy has made a f***ing brilliant album."

Towards the end of the decade, Stormzy closed the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball; bringing some of his iconic tracks to The O2 in London.

From 'Big For Your Boots' to 'Crown', the London grime artist ignited the party with an astonishing set proving once more why he's rap royalty.

