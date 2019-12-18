Stormzy Samples Tracy Beaker Theme Tune In New Song 'Superheroes'

Stormzy's 'Superheroes' paid homage to Tracy Beaker. Picture: PA

Stormzy paid tribute to Tracy Beaker in his new track 'Superheroes' and we are so here for it!

Stormzy sampled the Tracy Beaker theme tune is his new track 'Superheroes' and fans are living for the childhood throwback.

The bop, which is on his new album, 'Heavy Is The Head', ends with the rapper singing the well-known song 'Someday' by Keisha White.

The 'Own It' hitmaker raps about encouraging stars, before bringing out the iconic outro lyrics:

"I can make world come true, all my dreams will see me through/ and if that won't get me down, my dreams will turn things all around/

With a smile upon my face, I can see a better place/doesn't matter what may come my way, believe me now, I will win some day."

Fans were sent into a meltdown after hearing the Tracy Beaker comeback, with one writing: "Stormzy singing the Tracy Beaker theme tune isn’t something I knew I needed till now [sic]."

"Stormzy remixing the tracy beaker theme tune might just be the highlight of 2019 #HITH," added another.

If that wasn't legendary enough, the 'Take Me Back To London' singer was acknowledged by the author of the original Tracy Beaker books, before it became a TV show, Jacqueline Wilson.

She tweeted: "What a treat to hear the Tracy Beaker theme tune popping up on @stormzy song. Love it! @PuffinBooks."

Stormzy's 'Heavy Is The Head'. Picture: Instagram

Stormzy responded, saying: "Ayeeeee JACQUELINE WILSON ya na!!! Real ones know!! what a legend!! [sic]."

A fan took to the comments to say: "Mate this is better than a Knighthood," and we agree!

