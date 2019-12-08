Aitch Takes On Stormzy At Jingle Bell Ball 2019 In Hilarious Backstage Rider Prank War

Aitch and Stormzy battled it out at JBB. Picture: PA

Aitch and Stormzy battled it out backstage for title of 'best prankster'.

Aitch and Stormzy may have proved they're both at the top of their game, but it didn't stop a few friendly pranks backstage at 2019's Jingle Bell Ball backstage at The O2.

The two rappers entered into the ultimate dressing room battle which all started when the 'Crown' singer stole the 19 year old's rider.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Own It' artist posted a clip of himself inside Aitch's dressing room, sneaking away with his personalised bottle of vodka, Nando's chips, fruit - and even took a slice out of the birthday cake given to him by Capital's very own Jimmy Hill.

Blissfully unaware of what Stormzy and his crew were up to, the ‘Buss Down’ rapper joined Jimmy Hill to take on a freestyle challenge that involved mince pies and Taylor Swift.

Obviously, once finding out, the star hit back at the prankster, after he sought out revenge to take all his things back - and (sneakily) a few additions.

They both documented the hilarious stint on social media and fans were so here for the friendly banter.

We know it was all an act of love really and we can't wait to hear their first collaboration on Stormzy's 'Heavy Is The Head' album, which will drop on December 13.

They both shut down The O2 with their sets and fans were in awe of the incredible experience of the first night of 2019's JBB.

Stormzy thanked Capital for his JBB debut, tweeting: "Capital Jingle Bell Ball thank you so much that was incredible. Emotional. You lot were perfect, I’m feeling very grateful, thank you for the love and the energy. WHAT A SHOW!!! @CapitalOfficial #JBB."

Joining Jimmy Hill ahead of his performance, he was challenged by Little Mix to perform one of their tacks.

"Obviously you know we love you," said Jesy Nelson. "But the question is: do you really love us?"

Before we knew it, he was blaring out the chorus to 'Touch'.

He was quick to stop, however, when he realised he may have mis-sung the track; "I didn't wanna get the words wrong, before the Mixers come and get me," said the Global Award winner.

