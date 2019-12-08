Stormzy Closes Saturday Night Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 With An Unforgettable Set

Stormzy closed night one of the Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA

Stormzy put on a mesmerising set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, filling The O2 with some of his biggest tracks.

Stormzy has officially made his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut, closing night one by bringing some of his most iconic tunes to the stage at London's O2, and it was an unforgettable performance, as everyone has come to anticipate from the BRIT award winner.

From 'Big For Your Boots' to 'Crown', the London grime artist ignited the party with an astonishing set proving once more why he's rap royalty.

King Stormz delivered a seriously special moment with 'Crown' from his second album, H.I.T.H The crowd were Vossi Bopping along with London's finest and his army of dancers

Stormzy remains as one of the hottest artists on the planet, collaborating with a number of stars this year and soaring to the top of the charts with ‘Vossi Bop’, Crown’ and ‘Take Me Back To London’ with Ed Sheeran.

Dropping his next album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, on 13 December, Stormzy has even more collaborations ready to drop, including one titled ‘Pop Boy’ with fellow Jingle Bell Baller Aitch.

Chatting with Jimmy Hill, his good friends and collaborators, Little Mix, delivered him a message and challenging him to sing one of their tunes, and he rose to the challenge

"Just a touch of your love is enough to make me...ahaha, easy, I didn't want to get the words wrong for the Mixers, they are relentless, they are some of the best fans on planet earth, but you don't want to be against the Mixers!"

Stormzy stepped out onto the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

Set list

- 'Big For Your Boots'

- 'Own It'

- 'Take Me Back To London'

- 'Crown'

- 'Blinded By Your Grace'

- 'Vossi Bop'

