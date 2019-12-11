Niall Horan Encourages Fans To 'Save The Planet' With His 'Nice To Meet Ya' Tour Merch

11 December 2019, 17:31

Niall Horan is selling re-usable water bottles
Niall Horan is selling re-usable water bottles. Picture: PA

Niall Horan has released his 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour merchandise.

Niall Horan has encouraged his fans to be eco-friendly after he dropped his 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour merchandise.

After making the announcement on Twitter, a fan wrote back, saying: "The 'nice to meet ya water bottle' has already sold out in under 10 minutes."

Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora

The One Direction star then responded with: "Let’s save the bloody planet people," and fans are stanning!

One wrote: "Horan for president," while another added: "Love the water bottle, we stan a king who cares about the environment [sic]."

The 'Put A Little Love On Me' singer's other merch items include a 'What's Your Name' long-sleeved top for £25, a Niall Horan t-shirt for £25 and 'Nice To Meet Ya' hoodies for £50, which fans are saying they're apprehensive to pay for.

One tweeted: "I love this sweatshirt but i’m broke so i’m just gonna tell you your merch is awesome but i cant get any so imma just admire the photos online."

Another joked: "Should I pay my tuition for next semester or buy this merch?"

The 26-year-old Irish singer is set to go on tour in 2020, already releasing tickets for the North American leg, with his good pal Lewis Capaldi.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker also shared a poster of the tour dates, which he captioned: “THE MAN WITHE BEST NIPPLES IN THE GAME (me) is going on tour with everyone’s favourite Irish guy named Niall (@niallhoran) buy your tickets on Friday the 8th of November or sit in your house and miss out on the best night of your life (potentially it might not be the best night of your life but you’ll have good fun I’m sure.”

The boys will stop off in cities including Nashville, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles – and we can just imagine how much fun they’re going to have!

Unsurprisingly, UK fans are now begging the duo to bring the tour to their home soil.

One wrote: “Do a UK tour together, thanks!!”

We can't wait to see what the duo get up to on their tour!

