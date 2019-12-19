Niall Horan Hits Back At Fan Who Says 'We Need To Appreciate' His Bum More

19 December 2019, 17:04

Niall Horan replied to a fan's tweet about his bum
Niall Horan replied to a fan's tweet about his bum. Picture: PA

Niall Horan has made it clear he wants his fans to focus on his musical talents rather than his physical appearance.

Niall Horan has hit back at a fan who said we should be drawing more attention to his bum.

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer responded to the clip posted of him on stage with the caption: "We need to appreciate Niall’s butt more smh," and he wasn't happy.

Niall Horan's Hip Thrust On Stage Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

He wrote back, saying: "Yeh I agree. We need to forget about my songwriting, musicianship, creative being and just really focus on my ar*e [sic]."

Clearly apologetic, the fan said: "JXBSJSBSJ I AM KIDDING I LOVE YOUU [sic]," and others were quick to comment on the awkward tweets.

One penned: "IM LAUGHING SO HARD ARE YOU OKAY," while another said: "why he gotta drag you like that."

Although some had jumped to her defence, the fan claimed she had been receiving hateful DMs, adding: "Why am I getting so much hate in my dms for saying this, I’m obviously joking and Niall knows that, leave me alone I’m sensitive."

This comes after the One Direction hitmaker addressed his viral hip thrust on stage that sent fans into meltdown.

After performing at Premios Telehit festival in Mexico during 'Slow Hands' in front of 65,000 people, he admitted he's a little embarrassed about the whole thing, despite the fact it went viral!

Speaking on the Carrie and Tommy show whilst over in Australia, the Irish star said: "Apparently my hip thrust went viral!"

"I just got a bit excited about the fact that there were about 65k people in front of me! I don’t know if I’ll be doing that again."

Any die hard Niall fan will know this isn't the first hit thrust he's pulled on stage, far from, he's been quietly perfecting the craft throughout his time in the band and continued it long into his solo career, so much so, we'd say it's now officially his 'thing.'

We're sure fans can't wait for more of his moves on his upcoming 2020 tour with Lewis Capaldi!

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Niall Horan News!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Love Sausage Rolls artwork
    I Love Sausage Rolls
    LadBaby
    itunes
  2. 2
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone (Radio X Remix) artwork
    Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone (Radio X Remix)
    Matt Hulbert
    itunes
  9. 9
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  13. 13
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  14. 14
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  15. 15
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  16. 16
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  17. 17
    One More Sleep
    Leona Lewis
    itunes
  18. 18
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  19. 19
    Underneath The Tree
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  22. 22
    Loneliest Time Of Year
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Merry Xmas Everybody
    Slade
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  25. 25
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  28. 28
    Heartless artwork
    Heartless
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  30. 30
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson) artwork
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  32. 32
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  33. 33
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Future Nostalgia
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  36. 36
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  37. 37
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  38. 38
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  39. 39
    Christmas Tree Farm
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Step Into Christmas
    Elton John
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for a year

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did The Couple Split?

Jessie J

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have split up

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Have Reportedly Split Up After A Year Of Dating

Jessie J

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix

Roxanne Pallett's Celebrity Big Brother controversy has ranked as the most-complained TV moment

Roxanne Pallett's Stint In Big Brother Ranked As Most Complained-About TV Show Moment

TV & Film

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling’s Relationship: Inside Their Romance

Features

Ariana Grande says her upside-down tree is a metaphor

Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back Her Upside Down Christmas Tree

Ariana Grande