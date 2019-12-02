Niall Horan Addresses His Viral Hip Thrust Admitting 'He Won't Be Doing It Again'

Niall Horan opens up about his viral hip thrust on stage. Picture: Getty Images/ YouTube TheGabeJones

Niall Horan's spoken about *that* hip thrust on stage in front of 65,000 people at Premios Telehit festival in Mexico that went viral.

Niall Horan has finally opened up about his iconic hip thrust on stage at Premios Telehit festival in Mexico during 'Slow Hands' in front of 65,000 people, admitting he's a little embarrassed about the whole thing, despite the fact it went viral!

Niall Horan's Hip Thrust On Stage Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

Speaking on the Carrie and Tommy show whilst over in Australia, the 'Nice To Meet Ya Star' said: "Apparently my hip thrust went viral!"

"I just got a bit excited about the fact that there were about 65k people in front of me! I don’t know if I’ll be doing that again."

NIALL HIP THRUSTING DURING SLOW HANDS BTCH MOVE WTFSF#PremiosTelehit pic.twitter.com/f0M9fJhIEB — AC ♡ (@helloobe) November 14, 2019

Niall pulled the rockstar whilst on stage whilst performing his classic tune 'Slow Hands', dancing away with an Irish flag wrapped around him and looking like he was having the time of his life.

Also performing at the festival was his former 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson, with some seriously adorable backstage snaps being taken of the pair who also cheered each other's sets on.

“Apparently my hip thrust went viral! I just got a bit excited about the fact that there were about 65k people in front of me! I don’t know if I’ll be doing that again.” - Niall talking about his hip thrust in Mexico — Niall Horan Updates (@NiallHoranUA) December 2, 2019

Any die hard Niall fan will know this isn't the first hit thrust he's pulled on stage, far from, he's been quietly perfecting the craft throughout his time in the band and continued it long into his solo career, so much so, we'd say it's now officially his 'thing.'

The singer has been loving getting back onto the promo trail for his upcoming second album and meeting fans, writing on Twitter: "Long but very fun day of promo! All the interviews today were a great laugh. Australia I love ya. Now it’s time to chill and relax"

Long but very fun day of promo! All the interviews today were a great laugh. Australia I love ya. Now it’s time to chill and relax x — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 2, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News