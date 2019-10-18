Kylie Jenner's Fans Think She Sent Niall Horan 'Rise And Shine' Tweet From Burger King's Account

Niall Horan's tweet received a funny response. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans think Kylie Jenner has tweeted Niall Horan, after her ‘rise and shine’ meme went viral.

Niall Horan was sent a funny message on Twitter and fans think it came from Kylie Jenner.

The One Direction singer hopped on to social media to say: “Stay away from me! IM TIREEEDDDDD,” before Burger King – of all places – replied to him saying, “riiiise and shiiiine.”

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

We know you read that in Kylie's voice, and you wouldn’t be the only one – fans sprung to the tweet to accuse the fast food restaurant of being hacked by the makeup mogul.

riiiise and shiiiine — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 17, 2019

The ‘rise and shine’ jingle went viral recently after the youngest Kardashian sister gave a guided tour of her enormous LA office for Kylie Cosmetics, and took people into Stormi’s nap room, greeting her with the tune that sparked countless memes.

One fan replied to the tweet, saying: “Kylie get off Burger Kings account.”

“I will literally get Burger King for dinner tonight, just because of this tweet,’ another added.

The food chain isn’t the only established account to interact with the mother-of-one’s circulated song, after Ariana Grande dabbled in the melody on her Instagram story, asking Kylie if she could sample it for a record.

The 22-year-old, who recently split from her long-term boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, replied to Ari, saying: “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in music video..”

We all know that no one works harder than the Kardashian-Jenners and once again, it has been proven right after she announced the release of her merchandise filled with meme-worthy hoodies, featuring her face in a cartoon sun along with the words, ‘riiise x shiiinnee’ down the arms.

They are available in black and white costing $65 each, from kyliejennershop.com.

It’s not hard to see how Kylie has reached billionaire status so effortlessly!

