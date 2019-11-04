Liam Payne And Stella Maxwell Roll Around Naked For Raunchiest Hugo Shoot Yet

4 November 2019, 11:05 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 11:56

Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell’s new shoot for Hugo has left fans hot under the collar.

Liam Payne’s Hugo campaign shoots continue to delight One Direction fans, especially after he posed completely naked with just a curtain to protect his modesty in September.

But his latest Hugo campaign is his raciest yet, as the ‘Stack It Up’ singer rocked just his boxers for a black and white shoot with model Stella Maxwell.

Liam Payne Album: 'LP1' Release Date & Details On The One Direction Star’s Debut Album

The duo can be seen writhing around in bed together, with Liam’s chiselled six pack in full view before they stand on a hotel balcony with their arms around each other clad in just their underwear.

Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell posed in their underwear for Hugo
Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell posed in their underwear for Hugo. Picture: Getty / Mert and Marcus / Hugo

Liam – who is dating model Maya Henry – is smouldering in the clip, with his intricate tattoos in full view as he poses in bed with the duvet tactically placed to cover his manhood.

The 26 year old also posted pictures from their photoshoot, showing a snap of topless Stella laying between his legs as he poses fully nude with his head propped up by his hand.

In the next snap Stella is completely naked lying behind Liam, a set-up the pop star said he had to urge himself not to look back at.

He told GQ Hype: “It just ended up being a lot more naked than I thought it was – and for [Stella] as well. She was also naked. And I was just, you know, 'Don't look!' She was naked behind me and I was thinking, 'Liam, don't look whatever you do.'"

View this post on Instagram

#HUGObodywear #HUGOxLiamPayne

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Liam also revealed there was “a lot of tequila involved” for the shoot.

His mum even have him a “clip round the ear” when she heard about the intimate details of the campaign.

Fans are loving the snaps, with hundreds commenting on his Instagram upload within minutes.

“Lucky girl,” replied one fan, as another said: “Liam oh my!”

“Hotness overload,” wrote a third, as a fourth commented: “Oh my god Greek gods!”

Meanwhile, Liam is on the verge of releasing his new album, with its release date rumoured to be 6 December.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

