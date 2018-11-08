Liam Payne Praised By Fans After Spotting 'Polaroid' Streaming Parties

8 November 2018, 15:49 | Updated: 8 November 2018, 15:53

Liam Payne thanked his fans for their continued support of his music career
Liam Payne thanked his fans for their continued support of his music career. Picture: PA

Liam Payne stumbled across his fans hosting streaming parties of his new single 'Polaroid' and his reaction had them praising his kindness.

After Liam Payne shared a campaign to get is One Direction pal Louis Tomlinson's face on the new £50 note, the 'Polaroid' singer returned to thank fans after he spotted their streaming parties online for his latest single.

> Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne's Hug On X Factor Had Fans In Tears

Since 'Polaroid' was released, fans have been endlessly streaming it across different music-streaming sites in an attempt to support the star and show love - and Liam acknowledged fans' effort in a touching tweet.

Liam Payne has built up a great relationship with his fans on social media over the years
Liam Payne has built up a great relationship with his fans on social media over the years. Picture: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Liam wrote, 'Love seeing all these streaming parties for Polaroid thank you so much you guys never stop you work so hard for me and I love it' and fans couldn't hide their delight that Liam had acknowledged their efforts.

Flooding Twitter with replies to the 'Familiar' star, Liam's fans bombarded the singer with praise and claimed their support was nothing more than he deserved.

'Polaroid' is Liam Payne's latest song and also features both Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella
'Polaroid' is Liam Payne's latest song and also features both Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella. Picture: Twitter

Plenty of fans have shared their #PolaroidStreamingParty on social media and encouraged others to take part in listening to Liam's song.

Fans around the world have been getting involved, with fan groups from as far afield as Ecuador and India taking part with fans from Poland and Italy.

Liam Payne's fans have been hosting streaming parties for his new single 'Polaroid'
Liam Payne's fans have been hosting streaming parties for his new single 'Polaroid'. Picture: Twitter

Liam Payne will be performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola this year, as will his 'Polaroid' collaborator, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for an epic performance of the tune at London's O2 this December.

