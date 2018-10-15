Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne's Hug On X Factor Had Fans In Tears

Liam Payne joined Louis Tomlinson and Nile Rodgers at X Factor judge's houses and their emotional embrace hit fans right in the feels.

Louis Tomlinson has been a brilliant judge on the X Factor and he made sure fans loved his new role even more by giving his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne the biggest hug at judge's houses.

Having waited for what feels like forever to see Louis and Liam together at judge's houses, the wait was totally worth it as the boys gave us all the 1D feels and made it seem as though they'd never been apart.

Louis Tomlinson recently told fans he'll be releasing new music soon. Picture: Instagram

Like us, fans couldn't get enough of the two One Direction lads on the show and took to social media to share their absolute favourite moments.

The pair embracing when they first saw each other was the highlight and fan reactions on social media ranged from tears of joy to hearts burting with pride and it's fair to say we all felt it...

🎥 ~ Louis introduce ai suoi concorrenti Liam e Nile Rogers♥️



Con tanto di abbraccio Lilo alla fine😍



pic.twitter.com/d0eWHdvxs8 — Louis Tomlinson ITA ◟̽◞̽ (@louistomitalia) October 13, 2018

Louis checking out Liam's outift during one of their interactions on the show had fans on cloud nine too, but there was so much more.

louis approved liam’s outfit and so did i pic.twitter.com/QbhbIgKcsF — L&H News (@StylinsonDaily) October 13, 2018

Louis has been mentoring the boys group during thie year's series and it's clear they've got plenty of respect for the 'Just Hold On' star, but they've also got a tonne of love for Liam too.

The reaction of the boys when Liam arrived at judge's houses certainly won the hearts of viewers and got the whole thing off to a bang.

Louis’ boys are clapping and excited to see Liam is a big mood pic.twitter.com/BhAzvc7o6L — Magen ◟̽◞̽ (@GreenandBlue28_) October 7, 2018

Liam's reaction when X Factor finalist Anthony Russell was recalling his story and the 'Strip That Down' star realised Louis had been telling him about it previously was also a real highlight from the pair on the show.

Anthony eventually made it through to the live finals and his realtionship with Louis as his mentor has certainly become one of the most iconic parts of this series.

Liam realising he knew about Anthony’s story through Louis telling him!

Via liveontourlwt pic.twitter.com/wsQY4oqO4y — Louis Updates ◟̽◞̽ (@TheKingSource) October 13, 2018

But Louis and Liam's hug when they first met up at judge's houses was almost TOO beautiful and now it will forever be ingrained in our brains - plus it's making us want that One Direction reunion pretty bad right now.

