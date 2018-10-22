Liam Payne Net Worth: One Direction Star’s Earnings Revealed

22 October 2018, 15:16 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 15:19

Liam Payne poses in smart suit as his net worth reaches millions
Liam Payne has created an amazing net worth for himself. Picture: PA

Cheryl’s ex Liam Payne is making a huge success of himself post X Factor boy band - but how much does he earn?

Liam Payne first found fame as part of One Direction and since then he’s had a huge career leaving him with a very impressive net worth.

From releasing his own solo music, appearing on The X Factor as a judge with Louis Tomlinson and even his complicated relationship with Cheryl, the 25 year old has found himself with an impressive profile.

So how much is Liam worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the pop star has pocketed an impressive £53million.

> Liam Payne Demands Press Pay More Respect To Women Following Relationship Story

How did he make such a big net worth? Here’s a breakdown of his career:

Liam in One Direction

The One Direction boys made a LOT of money in their boyband days. In fact, it’s reported each one of the members left with a net worth of £50million at least.

That’s from campaigns, chart success, royalties, sell out tours, merchandise and everything else 1D brought them.

Liam Payne goes solo

Just like Zayn, Harry Styles, Louis and Niall Horan, Liam has also brought solo music to the charts.

He even recorded the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack with Rita Ora.

A young One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
One Direction's popularity has helped all of the members with their net worths. Picture: PA

TV debuts

In 2018, Liam returned to where he found fame where he was paid to be a guest judge alongside Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor.

Following on from the success, we expect to be seeing a lot more of that face on our TV screens.

