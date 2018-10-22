Liam Payne Wants Press To “Treat Women With More Respect” After Relationship Rumours Article

Liam Payne hit back after a newspaper claimed he was dating a woman he was papped with. Picture: Getty

The former One Direction star hit back at the Daily Mail after they claimed that he was dating a woman who actually works on his team after they were photographed together.

One of the pitfalls of being One Direction level famous is the constant press intrusion into your private life, but Liam Payne has hit back in the best way after a newspaper claimed he was dating a woman from his team who he had been photographed with.

After the Daily Mail posted a story about him arriving to a hotel with a “mystery girl”, Liam took to Twitter to hit back and clear up the rumours.

He posted, “My team is full of talented, smart professional women. I find it wrong that they are reduced to being linked to me romantically in the press just for simply standing next to me. Isn’t it time we treat women with a bit more respect?

“So far the press have done this with every female member of my staff it’s demeaning some are in relationships and it complicates there work environment when they do this to them ... I think it stops here”.

Fans were quick to praise Liam for making a stand against the false rumours, which seem to surround popstars every time they are seen out with a member of the opposite sex.

