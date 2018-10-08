Never Forget The Time This Fan Stole Liam Payne’s Actual Underwear From His Balcony In Australia

8 October 2018, 12:12

Liam Payne reminisced on the time a fan stole his red Calvin Klein boxers.
Liam Payne reminisced on the time a fan stole his red Calvin Klein boxers. Picture: Splash/Getty

The ‘Strip That Down’ star revealed just how crazy things got during One Direction’s tours.

As far as fan memorabilia goes, most people are happy to get a photo or an autograph when they are in the vicinity of their favourite celebs… however Liam Payne revealed that his most over-zealous fan once stole his actual underwear!

A One Direction Reunion Is Definitely Going To Happen According To Liam Payne

Cast your minds back to 2013, when One Direction were on tour in Australia and some fans literally climbed onto Liam’s hotel balcony and stole his bright red Calvin Klein boxers and tried to get in through the balcony doors while he was asleep naked.

Liam reminisced on the harrowing events, telling the Sunday Telegraph, “I honestly miss Australia, I mean there’s been a little bit of carnage over there with the fans in the past when that girl stole my boxers and stuff like that, it was kind of crazy.”

At the time, Liam posted, “Strangest way I’ve ever been woken up, When ur in bed butt naked an sum1 is trying to force open your balcony this is gunna be a strange day.

“Hmmm somebody stole my boxers I’m so embarrassed. So how this happened… I went in the sea in those hotel staff put them outside to dry sum1 climbed on and stole them just to set the scene.” [sic]

As if that wasn’t hilarious enough, the girl literally WORE HIS USED PANTS and had to take them off from under her skirt to hand them back to his security guard.

The girl was spotted actually wearing Liam Payne's pants.
The girl was spotted actually wearing Liam Payne's pants. Picture: Splash

Here’s hoping Liam’s managed to keep a tighter hold on his drawers since then – nobody needs a pants thief on the loose!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Liam Payne News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nothing like third wheeling, eh Nick Jonas?

8 Signs You’re The Eternally Single One Of Your Friendship Group

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  4. 4
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  5. 5
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  9. 9
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  10. 10
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  12. 12
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Tears Left to Cry artwork
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Kiss
    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack And Jack
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  20. 20
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  21. 21
    God is a woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Love It
    Lil Pump, Kanye West
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  25. 25
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  26. 26
    Only You
    Little Mix, Cheat Codes
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  28. 28
    In My Feelings
    Drake
    itunes
  29. 29
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Killshot artwork
    Killshot
    Eminem
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ocean (feat. Khalid)
    Martin Garrix
    itunes
  32. 32
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  33. 33
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Shot artwork
    One Shot
    Mabel
    itunes
  35. 35
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  36. 36
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME artwork
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
    The 1975
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Bazzi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)
    LSD
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site