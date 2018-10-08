Never Forget The Time This Fan Stole Liam Payne’s Actual Underwear From His Balcony In Australia

Liam Payne reminisced on the time a fan stole his red Calvin Klein boxers. Picture: Splash/Getty

The ‘Strip That Down’ star revealed just how crazy things got during One Direction’s tours.

As far as fan memorabilia goes, most people are happy to get a photo or an autograph when they are in the vicinity of their favourite celebs… however Liam Payne revealed that his most over-zealous fan once stole his actual underwear!

A One Direction Reunion Is Definitely Going To Happen According To Liam Payne

Cast your minds back to 2013, when One Direction were on tour in Australia and some fans literally climbed onto Liam’s hotel balcony and stole his bright red Calvin Klein boxers and tried to get in through the balcony doors while he was asleep naked.

Liam reminisced on the harrowing events, telling the Sunday Telegraph, “I honestly miss Australia, I mean there’s been a little bit of carnage over there with the fans in the past when that girl stole my boxers and stuff like that, it was kind of crazy.”

At the time, Liam posted, “Strangest way I’ve ever been woken up, When ur in bed butt naked an sum1 is trying to force open your balcony this is gunna be a strange day.

Strangest way I've ever been woken up, When ur in bed butt naked an sum1 is trying to force open your balcony this is gunna be a strange day — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 7, 2013

Hmmm somebody stole my boxers I'm so embarrassed — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 7, 2013

So how this happened... I went in the sea in those hotel staff put them outside to dry sum1 climbed on and stole them just to set the scene — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 7, 2013

“Hmmm somebody stole my boxers I’m so embarrassed. So how this happened… I went in the sea in those hotel staff put them outside to dry sum1 climbed on and stole them just to set the scene.” [sic]

As if that wasn’t hilarious enough, the girl literally WORE HIS USED PANTS and had to take them off from under her skirt to hand them back to his security guard.

The girl was spotted actually wearing Liam Payne's pants. Picture: Splash

Here’s hoping Liam’s managed to keep a tighter hold on his drawers since then – nobody needs a pants thief on the loose!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Liam Payne News!