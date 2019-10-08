Liam Payne Is Selling His LA Mansion For £9 Million – Take A Look Inside His Seriously Impressive Home

8 October 2019, 14:23 | Updated: 8 October 2019, 14:45

Liam Payne is trying to sell his mansion again
Liam Payne is trying to sell his mansion again. Picture: Getty/MLS

One Direction star Liam Payne is still trying to sell his LA mansion.

Liam Payne – who is dating model Maya Henry – has knocked the price of his California home down to $11million (£9million) according to MailOnline, after initially listing the property for $13.99million (£11.5million) in January 2018.

The One Direction singer bought the house for $10million (£8.2million) while dating Cheryl in 2015 and the couple apparently spent most of the Girls Aloud star’s pregnancy there, but Liam has been trying to sell it since before they split in July last year.

Cheryl Reportedly Branded Rita Ora 'Disrespectful' After Steamy 'For You' Performance With Liam Payne

The mansion – which has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms – is nestled in the Monte Nito mountains between Malibu and Calabasas where a number of A-listers and the Kardashians are known to reside.

Liam Payne's mansion is of Spanish style
Liam Payne's mansion is of Spanish style. Picture: MLS
Liam's house comes with a pool and spa
Liam's house comes with a pool and spa. Picture: MLS
The mansion is perfect for entertaining guests
The mansion is perfect for entertaining guests. Picture: MLS

Boasting a meditation room, a spa, and a vineyard, Liam’s house is ideal for a star who’s into wellness and self care.

It also includes two guest houses and a guard house so the home owner can feel perfectly safe as they roam around the five-acre land.

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

Much like most of the mansions in California, the ‘Stack It Up’ singer’s home comes with an outdoor living area complete with a kitchen and BBQ, making it perfect for entertaining.

No mansion is complete these days without a cinema room, so Liam of course has one of his own filled with huge leather sofas to unwind in front of his favourite film.

There’s also a seriously impressive gym in a light and airy room and a games room featuring a full-sized snooker table.

Liam Payne's kitchen includes an island and breakfast bar
Liam Payne's kitchen includes an island and breakfast bar. Picture: MLS
Cheryl refused to sleep in the upstairs of the house, believing it was hauned
Cheryl refused to sleep in the upstairs of the house, believing it was hauned. Picture: MLS

The home opens up into a grand hallway with gothic marble pillars lining the walkway, while a cosy living area is situated to the right, in front of a beautiful arched window and a multi-coloured tiled fireplace.

Liam no doubt caught up on his reading during his time spent in the abode, as there’s a stunning dark-wood panelled library which offers plenty of space for unwinding.

Liam Payne's home even has a library
Liam Payne's home even has a library. Picture: MLS
Cheryl slept in the cinema room through fear of the haunted bedrom
Cheryl slept in the cinema room through fear of the haunted bedrom. Picture: MLS
Liam has been trying to sell his house since January 2018
Liam has been trying to sell his house since January 2018. Picture: MLS

Each room has high ceilings, large windows, and wooden beams in keeping with its traditional Spanish style, while the kitchen is well-suited for those who love cooking and having guests over thanks to an island and breakfast bar area.

The 26 year old has said in the past how he feared the house was haunted after a woman approached his mother in the street to tell her the ghost of the former owner is still in the property.

He said in an interview how Cheryl refused to sleep in the bedroom after he saw lights go on and off in the middle of the night, explaining: “If you don’t believe in it, I don’t think it can get to you. But Cheryl was like, ‘I’m not sleeping upstairs’, so we slept downstairs in the cinema room. First World problems.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  4. 4
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  5. 5
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  6. 6
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  7. 7
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  9. 9
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  10. 10
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  12. 12
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  13. 13
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  18. 18
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  19. 19
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  21. 21
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  22. 22
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  23. 23
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  24. 24
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  25. 25
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  26. 26
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  27. 27
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Writing on the Wall (feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
    French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  30. 30
    Professor X
    Dave
    itunes
  31. 31
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  33. 33
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Harder artwork
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  39. 39
    Panini artwork
    Panini
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  40. 40
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

The Circle's 2018 winner Alex Hobern revealed what the experience is really like

The Circle 2018 Winner Alex Hobern Reveals Producers Went To Extreme Lengths To Keep Players Separate: ’They Chucked Haribo In And Left’

TV & Film

Emma Willis hosts The Circle 2019

When Does The Circle End? The Final Date Of The Channel 4 Series

TV & Film

Busayo is a 24-year-old from Camden

Who Is Busayo On The Circle? Meet The New Contestant Playing A ‘White Middle Class Man’

TV & Film

Lucas Dobre apologises to fans after bad meet & greet.

The Dobre Brothers Apologise After 'Miserable' Meet & Greet Video Goes Viral

News

Instagram is ditching their 'following' feature.

Instagram Removes 'Follow' Feature That Lets You Stalk People's Likes & Follows