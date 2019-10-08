Liam Payne Is Selling His LA Mansion For £9 Million – Take A Look Inside His Seriously Impressive Home

Liam Payne is trying to sell his mansion again. Picture: Getty/MLS

One Direction star Liam Payne is still trying to sell his LA mansion.

Liam Payne – who is dating model Maya Henry – has knocked the price of his California home down to $11million (£9million) according to MailOnline, after initially listing the property for $13.99million (£11.5million) in January 2018.

The One Direction singer bought the house for $10million (£8.2million) while dating Cheryl in 2015 and the couple apparently spent most of the Girls Aloud star’s pregnancy there, but Liam has been trying to sell it since before they split in July last year.

The mansion – which has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms – is nestled in the Monte Nito mountains between Malibu and Calabasas where a number of A-listers and the Kardashians are known to reside.

Liam Payne's mansion is of Spanish style. Picture: MLS

Liam's house comes with a pool and spa. Picture: MLS

The mansion is perfect for entertaining guests. Picture: MLS

Boasting a meditation room, a spa, and a vineyard, Liam’s house is ideal for a star who’s into wellness and self care.

It also includes two guest houses and a guard house so the home owner can feel perfectly safe as they roam around the five-acre land.

Much like most of the mansions in California, the ‘Stack It Up’ singer’s home comes with an outdoor living area complete with a kitchen and BBQ, making it perfect for entertaining.

No mansion is complete these days without a cinema room, so Liam of course has one of his own filled with huge leather sofas to unwind in front of his favourite film.

There’s also a seriously impressive gym in a light and airy room and a games room featuring a full-sized snooker table.

Liam Payne's kitchen includes an island and breakfast bar. Picture: MLS

Cheryl refused to sleep in the upstairs of the house, believing it was hauned. Picture: MLS

The home opens up into a grand hallway with gothic marble pillars lining the walkway, while a cosy living area is situated to the right, in front of a beautiful arched window and a multi-coloured tiled fireplace.

Liam no doubt caught up on his reading during his time spent in the abode, as there’s a stunning dark-wood panelled library which offers plenty of space for unwinding.

Liam Payne's home even has a library. Picture: MLS

Cheryl slept in the cinema room through fear of the haunted bedrom. Picture: MLS

Liam has been trying to sell his house since January 2018. Picture: MLS

Each room has high ceilings, large windows, and wooden beams in keeping with its traditional Spanish style, while the kitchen is well-suited for those who love cooking and having guests over thanks to an island and breakfast bar area.

The 26 year old has said in the past how he feared the house was haunted after a woman approached his mother in the street to tell her the ghost of the former owner is still in the property.

He said in an interview how Cheryl refused to sleep in the bedroom after he saw lights go on and off in the middle of the night, explaining: “If you don’t believe in it, I don’t think it can get to you. But Cheryl was like, ‘I’m not sleeping upstairs’, so we slept downstairs in the cinema room. First World problems.”

