Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Look So In Love As They Celebrate Karlie Kloss’ Wedding To Joshua Kushner

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look more in love than ever. Picture: Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Husband and wife-to-be Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a rare PDA-filled snap after celebrating their friends’ wedding.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged to be married after the actor got down on one knee in February this year, and the couple look more in love than ever as they continue to relish in post-engagement bliss.

WATCH: Katy Perry Recites Exactly How Orlando Bloom Proposed To Her

The ‘Never Really Over’ singer and her fiancé were celebrating the wedding of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner over the weekend, which saw the guests venture through a ranch outside of Wyoming on horseback at sunset to see the couple become husband and wife.

The wedding involved horse riding through a ranch. Picture: Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Orlando shared a heart-melting snap from the romantic day, looking into the eyes of his bride-to-be as the sun set behind them.

He captioned the cute picture: “Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner.”

Katy – who recently patched up her long-running feud with Taylor Swift – looked incredible for the big day, wearing a snakeskin dress with chunky gold hoops and a grey statement necklace.

She wore her cropped locks swept off of her face in a sleek style and natural makeup to display her glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Orlando looked every inch the cowboy in a navy shirt featuring embroidered birds and a large black cowboy hat.

As the wedding guests rode through the ranch, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a clip to his Instagram Stories and fittingly captioned it: “Gonna take this horse to the old town road.”

Katy and Orlando’s attendance at Karlie and Joshua’s big day no doubt sparked excitement for their own special occasion.

On Valentine’s Day Orlando popped the question to Katy and two months later she detailed the proposal to Capital Breakfast’s Roman.

She said: "It was Valentine's Day, and I had to work that day," said the 34-year-old. "[Orlando]'s, like, clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I was like 'Ah, sh*t, something is going down'".

Katy noted how nervous Orlando Bloom was, after he treated her to a dinner. She then explained how he took her on a trip on a helicopter, to a building filled with flowers and all of her family to finally pop the question in front of those she loves.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News