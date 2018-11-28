Jessie J Spotted Watching Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Magic Mike Live Launch Night

Jessie J was spotted watching Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live show. Picture: Getty

The ‘Sweet Talker’ star was seen watching her rumoured boyfriend on stage at the launch night of Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome in London last night.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s relationship is probably the worst-kept secret ever, as despite the couple being yet to confirm their romance, Jessie was spotted watching Channing Tatum on stage at the launch of Magic Mike Live last night.

Jenna Dewan Finally Breaks Her Silence About Her Ex, Channing Tatum, Dating Jessie J

Channing has been seen at several of Jessie’s tour dates, and even posted photos and videos on his social media channels.

Jessie was spotted in a private booth watching the show at the press launch of Channing’s new show, Magic Mike Live, at the Hippodrome in London, where her rumoured boyfriend introduced the show.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE LONDON- NEWS



We are in to review @MagicMikeLDN and the great @channingtatum is here to greet us.



Do I need to take my shirt off? 😀 pic.twitter.com/evIQQ4MvOc — londontheatrereviews (@londontheatrer1) November 27, 2018

Although Channing doesn’t star in the live show, he created and directed it based on his hit movie franchise inspired by his life as a stripper before he was famous.

For anyone going to the second press night for Magic Mike Live... you are in for a treat 🔥🔥🔥 #MagicMikeLDN pic.twitter.com/nsRzT0Uaxy — Katy Forrester (@katyshowbiz) November 27, 2018

Channing and Jessie are reported to have begun dating in September, after he announced his split from his wife, Jenna Dewan, in April this year.

Channing and Jessie first met when she presented him with an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance in 2015.

We have NO idea what Jessie sees in Channing however… None. At all. Ahem.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News