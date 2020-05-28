Who Wrote Harry Styles' ‘Adore You'?

'Adore You' appears on Harry Styles' second solo studio album, 'Fine Line'. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Who wrote Harry Styles' track 'Adore You'?

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' album is full of absolute bangers, from 'Watermelon Sugar,' to 'Lights Up', to 'Falling'.

But who wrote 'Adore You'? Let's take a look.

QUIZ: Answer 7 Questions & We'll Cast You In A Harry Styles Music Video

Who wrote Harry Styles' track 'Adore You'?

‘Adore You’ was penned by Harry Styles, Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Thomas Hull.

The song became Harry’s first top ten single since his first solo debut single ‘Sign of the Times’ debuted at number 4 in 2017.

It also became his longest running top 10 single on the Hot 100!

Pop fans may recognise Amy’s name as she’s known for collaborating on huge hits with the likes of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

In 2018, she produced Selena Gomez’s song ‘Back to You’ and ‘Without Me’ for Halsey which reached number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

She also worked on Niall Horan’s second solo studio album, ‘Heartbreak Weather'.

Thomas Hull has also worked with some huge artists including Florence + the Machine and Calvin Harris.

In fact, he co-wrote their number one single ‘Sweet Nothing’. What a tune!

He also worked on Florence’s ‘Shake It Out’ which was a huge hit back in 2011.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!