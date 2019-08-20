Harry Styles Strips Off For Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Harry Styles poses on cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles shows off his tattoos as he strips off for September's issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Harry Styles has whipped his kit off for the September issue of glossy American magazine Rolling Stone.

The One Direction star is the month's cover star and is set to open up about "sex, psychedelics and the secrets of stardom".

Harry's cover was shared on the magazine's Instagram, which sees him posing topless and showing off his many tattoos.

The singer and actor made his cover debut in the magazine back in 2017, shortly after One Direction announced their hiatus.

Harry is expected to release new music shortly and an appearance in a big magazine has definitely fuelled those rumours.

He was first spotted filming a music video in Cancun, Mexico and then a week later seen filming another up in Scotland.

There was speculation that the 25-year-old would be playing Prince Eric in Disney's remake of the Little Mermaid, however that now looks to be untrue. Harry's people have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

