Harry Styles Strips Off For Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

20 August 2019, 08:05

Harry Styles poses on cover of Rolling Stone magazine
Harry Styles poses on cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles shows off his tattoos as he strips off for September's issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Harry Styles has whipped his kit off for the September issue of glossy American magazine Rolling Stone.

> Shawn Mendes Played Harry Styles Before His Show And Everyone Lost It

The One Direction star is the month's cover star and is set to open up about "sex, psychedelics and the secrets of stardom".

Harry's cover was shared on the magazine's Instagram, which sees him posing topless and showing off his many tattoos.

The singer and actor made his cover debut in the magazine back in 2017, shortly after One Direction announced their hiatus.

Harry is expected to release new music shortly and an appearance in a big magazine has definitely fuelled those rumours.

He was first spotted filming a music video in Cancun, Mexico and then a week later seen filming another up in Scotland.

There was speculation that the 25-year-old would be playing Prince Eric in Disney's remake of the Little Mermaid, however that now looks to be untrue. Harry's people have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

> Grab the Capital FM app for all the latest news and videos

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  2. 2
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  5. 5
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  6. 6
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  7. 7
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  11. 11
    Small Talk
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  13. 13
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  17. 17
    So High artwork
    So High
    Mist feat. Fredo
    itunes
  18. 18
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  19. 19
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  23. 23
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  24. 24
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  31. 31
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  33. 33
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    One of Us
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  36. 36
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  37. 37
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  38. 38
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  39. 39
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thing For You
    Martin Solveig, David Guetta
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Halsey tweets about Harry Styles' songwriting

Halsey Clears Up Her Comments About Harry Styles & His Music

Rupert Grint is dating Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint And Girlfriend Georgia Groome: Inside Their Relationship
Joe Sugg has landed his first acting role

Joe Sugg Launches Joins Cast Of Waitress The Musical As He Launches Acting Career

News

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are close friends

Emma Watson And Tom Felton Re-Ignite Dating Rumours As They Play Guitar In Their Pyjamas

News

Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours