Halsey Praises Little Brother For ‘Finding His Voice’ & ‘Protesting Every Single Day’ For Black Lives Matter

9 June 2020, 14:13

Halsey is super proud of her baby bro.
Halsey is super proud of her baby bro. Picture: PA images

Halsey is so proud of her little brother for 'finding his voice' during the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Halsey has praised her little brother for ‘finding his voice’ and ‘protesting every single day’ for Black Lives Matter.

The 'You Should Be Sad' singer - who was spotted protesting in LA with Yungblood last week - posted a black and white picture of herself and her baby bro on Instagram.

Halsey Calls Out J.K. Rowling Over Series Of Transphobic Tweets

She captioned it: “Just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day.

"Keep your family close right now if you’re lucky enough to have them to rely on. If you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking. listen and listen with love.

“Don’t assume they aren’t upset because they haven’t expressed issues or traumas in the past.

“A lot of repressed feelings and memories may be uncovered right now. Receive it with grace empathy and promise to learn or change where need be.”

Halsey has been using her Instagram to talk about her experiences as a white passing, biracial person and has been very vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.

She shared a string of photographs from the protests she attended in LA recently and said it was ‘very clear’ that ’some of you need to see what I’ve seen’.

Her post read: It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.

“You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power.

“With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me.

“This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

