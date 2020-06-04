Halsey Praised For Educated Response To Being 'White Passing' & Embracing Her Biracial Heritage

4 June 2020, 12:02

Halsey praised for educated response about being bi-racial on Twitter
Halsey praised for educated response about being bi-racial on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @halsey

Halsey's spoken about her experience as a white passing biracial person, being praised for her educated response to someone who accused the singer of ignoring her black heritage.

Halsey's been praised for an eloquent and educated response to someone who accused her of 'ignoring her black side' as she explained how she doesn't suffer the same racial injustices as many black people but is proud of her heritage and biracial identity.

Halsey And Yungblud Among Protestors 'Fired At With Rubber Bullets' During Justice Rally In LA

Replying to a since deleted tweet, that claimed she 'never claims her black side', Halsey wrote: "im white passing. it’s not my place to say “we”. it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color."

"I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say “we” when I’m not susceptible to the same violence."

People flooded her tweet with praise, pointing out the 25-year-old has constantly acknowledged and embraced her black heritage as well as acknowledging her privilege as she can get by in life more easily by 'appearing' to be white.

One fan said: "Not people still trying to attack you when you’ve been standing up about black lives matter every single day, standing in the frontlines at protests and helping protestors who have been injured by police. people really gotta take a break and stop hating on you."

Another wrote: "imagine being such a clown to even have the audacity to write something like this which isn’t even TRUE i-
anyway i love u and we all know that ur always speaking up and using your privilege to help where u can. don’t let anybody tell u different."

Racial passing occurs when a person classified as a member of one racial group is accepted as a member of another- be it their intention, or not.

Halsey has been vocal about trying to figure out her identity when she was younger, telling Playboy magazine: "I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. I'm a black woman. So it's been weird navigating that."

She has spoken about her racial identity in countless interviews and on social media and has even faced claims she was wearing a wig when she let her natural curls grow out.

Halsey hits back at claims she's wearing a wig as she grew out natural curls
Halsey hits back at claims she's wearing a wig as she grew out natural curls. Picture: Twitter @halsey

