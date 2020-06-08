Halsey Calls Out J.K. Rowling Over Series Of Transphobic Tweets

Halsey responded to J.K. Rowling's transphobic posts on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Halsey took to Twitter to condemn the Harry Potter author's transphobic Twitter posts.

J.K. Rowling - who rose to fame after creating the Harry Potter franchise - has faced backlash for her series of transphobic tweets.

Many celebrities - including Halsey and American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson - criticised J.K. after she took aim at the phrase "people who menstruate".

J.K. Rowling took aim at an article titled 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,' which explored how people needed certain materials even during lockdown.

However, the Harry Potter author wrote to her 14.5 million followers, saying "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

J.K. Rowling came under fire for transphobic tweets. Picture: Getty

She was quick to come under fire from many LGBT groups, as well as Halsey who wrote "Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of 'pure blood' and looking at THIS time in the world and going 'hmm...yep. I'm gonna invalidate trans people.'"

Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going “hmm...yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.” — h (@halsey) June 7, 2020

Many were quick to note that the likes of transgender men or non-binary people could also menstruate, only for J.K. Rowling to continue with her anti-trans posts.

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness was one of the many to point out that while these posts would be offensive at any time, it seems especially insensitive to write them as people are protesting for the #BlackLivesMovement.