Drake Announced The Assassination Vacation Tour And Fans Are Going Crazy

Earlier today Drake announced his UK dates for The Assassination Vacation Tour for Spring 2019.

Drake will be coming to the UK in March and April this year for The Assassination Vacation Tour and fans can’t wait to purchase tickets this Friday.

Alongside Tory Lanez, Drake will be playing six London, three Birmingham, and two Manchester dates.

Considering the rapper’s last UK tour took place in 2017, fans are sharing their excitement on social media. In fact, they're so excited they're plotting how they can ensure they get their hands on the coveted tickets.

One fan couldn’t contain her excitement, writing: “Swear to god I’m getting all my devices out to book @Drake tour #AssassinationVacationTour”

Another had other plans, saying: “F**k it. Im getting two Drake tickets and letting my loved ones beg me.”

However, it seems, if fans don't get tickets then there will be a lot of tears.

There will be actual tears if I don’t get Drake tickets on Friday — beth (@bethlauren_x_x) January 22, 2019

I will cry if I don't get Drake tickets on Friday. That's all. Carry on. — Lady Sam Mitchener (@sammitchener) January 22, 2019

Drake and Tory lanez on tour together 😍 if I don’t get tickets I will cry — Alisha⚽️ (@alishabully1) January 22, 2019

Or if this fan actually gets tickets...

I will cry if I get drake tickets 😭 plssss — Ebony Howker (@ebzhowkerrx) January 22, 2019

Drake's The Assassination Vacation 2019 Tour Dates:

Drake's UK The Assassination Vacation tour dates. Picture: Press

Tickets go on sale Friday 25th January at 10 am - come back to get yours!

