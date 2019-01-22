Drake’s 2019 The Assassination Vacation Tour – UK Dates, Buy Tickets & Latest News

Get all the info on Drake’s tour dates and how to get tickets.

Get ready to see Drizzy up close and personal – Drake has announced his 2019 The Assassination Vacation Tour – and tickets go on sale this Friday!

Drake will be coming to the UK in March and April this year, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, 25th January 2019 at 10am.

Tory Lanez has been also confirmed as the support act for Drake's The Assassination Vacation tour.

Drake's The Assassination Vacation 2019 Tour Dates:

10th March 2019 - Manchester Arena

11th March 2019 - Manchester Arena

26th March 2019 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

27th March 2019 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

28th March 2019 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

1st April 2019 - The O2 London

2nd April 2019 - The O2 London

4th April 2019 - The O2 London

5th April 2019 - The O2 London

8th April 2019 - The O2 London

9th April 2019 - The O2 London

Drake's last UK tour took place in 2017, and we can't wait to see him back here this year!

Tickets go on sale Friday 25th January at 10am - come back to get yours!