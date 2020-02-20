Exclusive

WATCH: Billie Eilish Surprises Her Biggest Fan

Billie Eilish is so close to her fans. Especially in Marissa's case, when she snuck up right behind her, to thank her for her kindness.

Billie Eilish has had an amazing 2020 already - from recording the latest Bond theme tune, 'No Time To Die', to performing at the Oscars and becoming a viral meme.

However, our favourite moment with the 'bad guy' singer has to be when she joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to surprise her biggest fan.

Billie Eilish met Marissa, a 16-year-old fan. Picture: Capital

Marissa, who's 16-years-old, joined Roman, after her mother text the show to thank her for all she does for her.

The teenager cares for her mother - who recently had to undergo surgery due to her diabetes - as well as caring for her brother, who has severe learning difficulties.

That's why we took it upon ourselves to introduce her to her idol, the BRIT Award-winning artist, Billie Eilish.

As Marissa spoke about the difficulties she faced since she began caring for her mother at the age of 14, the 'everything i wanted' pop star snuck up behind her and literally leaned on her, without Marissa noticing.

As Roman revealed who was stood behind her, Billie chuckled and hugged her, as she said "Don't cry.

"I was just talking to your mum; you're so well spoken and she's such a sweetheart."

Billie Eilish spoke about her time recording 'No Time To Die'. Picture: Capital

Billie Eilish praised Marissa for all she's done for her family, and told the teenager that she loved her; "This has been an amazing interview," she said.

As Marissa left, Billie hugged her and repeatedly told her how cute she was, before they took several snaps together.

Barnardo's are helping hundreds of thousands of children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

Billie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to also talk about her brand new song, 'No Time To Die', and the experience she had recording the new Bond theme tune.

She also chimed in on who she believed would be the best actor to fill in for Daniel Craig, saying that the Black Panther star, Michael B Jordan "would kill it".