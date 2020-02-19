WATCH: Billie Eilish Loved The BRITs As She Got To Spend More Time With Father

Fresh from her BRITs 2020 win, Billie Eilish caught up with Roman Kemp to share the cute reason why she loved the award ceremony.

Billie Eilish won a huge award at the BRITs 2020, beating the likes of Ariana Grande and Lizzo, but that wasn't what she took away from it.

Talking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'No Time To Die' singer said she loved the seating arrangements at the BRITs, as opposed to the way they're sat at the likes of the GRAMMYs.

Billie Eilish caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After winning International Female Solo Artist, the 18-year-old said "I liked it because I got to sit at a table with my crew.

"Normally, you just get to sit next to one person," said Billie Eilish. "It was nice to be able to sit next to my dad, and my managers - who I like."

Speaking of her win, Billie said that she thought her win was "huge" (which it was), and compared the BRITs to the GRAMMYs, despite saying the vibe in the room was very different.

Billie Eilish performed her Bond theme tune, 'No Time To Die', live for the very first time at the BRITs, alongside Hans Zimmer, Johnny Marr and her brother, Finneas.

