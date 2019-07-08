South Yorkshire Police called to children's home 253 times

8 July 2019, 11:46 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 11:48

police jacket

New research has found police were called to children's homes in the UK nearly 23,000 times last year.

The Howard League for Penal Reform did the study and the charity is warning that children in residential care are in danger of being criminalised.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request South Yorkshire Police revealed it had been called to one particular children's home 253 times.

Humberside Police also said it had to attend one children's home 235 times.

Chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform Frances Crook, said: "These children need nurture and support, not repeated contact with the police and criminalisation.

"But our research shows that some children's homes are picking up the phone again and again over matters that would never involve the police if they happened in a family home."

The report by the charity also found almost half the calls to police from children's homes in 2018 were in response to children going missing.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande posted a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Ariana Grande Shares Statement After Breaking Down & Crying On Stage During Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande

Niall Horan loves Stranger Things and Louis Tomlinson's offered to watch it with him

Louis Tomlinson Only Wants To Watch Stranger Things With Niall Horan

TV & Film

Stranger Things fans have developed a crush on Hopper

Stranger Things 3 Viewers Have Fallen In Love With Hopper After Emotional Scenes In The New Series

TV & Film

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard spotted 'holding hands'

Love Island Fix Claims After Amy Hart & Curtis Pritchard Spotted Holding Hands During Craig David DJ Set

TV & Film

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde are now married

Love Island Winners Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Get Married Three Years After Winning ITV2 Show

TV & Film