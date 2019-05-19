All Change For North Wales Rail Passengers

From tomorrow (20th May) Monday morning commuters in North Wales will be able to travel direct to Liverpool - for the first time in 40 years

Transport for Wales says the new route will be a "major economic boost" for the region with the creation of 215 new services per week have been created.

Services will be hourly from Chester, calling at Helsby, Frodsham, Runcorn, Liverpool South Parkway (for John Lennon Airport) and Liverpool Lime Street.

There will also be two direct services per day from Wrexham General and one direct from Liverpool to Wrexham.

The new services are being introduced along the 1.5 mile long Halton Curve as part of Network Rail's Great North Rail Project involving extensive upgrades to track and signalling meaning that the line was able to operate a new hourly service, in both directions, between Liverpool and Chester/Wrexham.

Services on the line all but stopped in May 1975, although the route was kept open with an occasional summer only parliamentary service from Chester to Runcorn.