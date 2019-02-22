Police Officer Stabbed In Portsmouth

22 February 2019, 09:10

Police in Portsmouth investigating the attempted murder of a police officer are searching for the weapon used to stab him.

He's stable in hospital after being knifed while on patrol in Stamshaw Park yesterday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man's been arrested and investigations are ongoing, but Hampshire Police confirm there is no wider risk to the community at this time.

Portsmouth City Council said the playground in Stamshaw Park had been closed until further notice.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting 44190063033.

