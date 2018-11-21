30 Firefighters Battle Fire On Shirley High Street In Southampton

21 November 2018, 07:08 | Updated: 21 November 2018, 09:20

fire engine SYP

People that live around Shirley High Street are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue say 30 firefighters and five fire engines have been battling the fire at a shop this morning since just after 5.

Shirley High Street was blocked both ways and people were asked to avoid the area. 

