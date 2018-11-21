30 Firefighters Battle Fire On Shirley High Street In Southampton

People that live around Shirley High Street are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue say 30 firefighters and five fire engines have been battling the fire at a shop this morning since just after 5.

Shirley High Street was blocked both ways and people were asked to avoid the area.

Shirley High Street Southampton currently Closed. Significant building fire junction Park Stret/Crown Street - 8 fire appliances,2. Ladder platforms. @HantsPolice @SCAS999 pic.twitter.com/wIdkvYgFwz — Paul Riddell (@paulrids) 21 November 2018

@StMarys54 and @Redbridge53 first in attendance this morning at a fire on Shirley High Street. Road is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/yUkXX2ZIzO — St Mary's Fire Stn (@StMarys54) 21 November 2018

Various appliances from @Redbridge53 @StMarys54 @Eastleigh32 @TottonPolice @Romsey33 @Beaulieu_49 @Southsea24 are currently in attendance and dealing with a retail fire in Shirley High Street, Shirley. Road closures in place. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA — Hants Fire Control (@hfrs_control) 21 November 2018