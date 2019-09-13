Halsey Explains Her Dodgy Underwear In Capital Breakfast Podcast

After Halsey caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her new song, she also spilled the tea on a revelation we'd never heard of - the 'whale tail'.

When Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp catch up with the biggest stars, and hottest A-listers, they like to ask all of the hard-hitting, journalistic queries... Which is why - when Halsey spoke to us about her brand new song, 'Graveyard' - we asked her about her underwear. Naturally. (Whatever you do, don't Google 'whale tails' after this...)

This week's Don't Hang Up! saw Vick Hope ring a salon asking for some help about how to wax her eyebrows, but she didn't want a professional to do it; she wanted the assistance of Roman.

DISCLAIMER: None of Vick's facial hairs were damaged in the making of this podcast.

The gang also spoke about the ideal office etiquette, and Vick's absolute belter on Soccer AM. Just don't show this bit to Roman; he'll pass out with jealousy.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp weekdays from 6AM.

Follow Roman, Vick and Sonny on Instagram & Twitter: @romankemp, @VickNHope and @SonnyJay

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast